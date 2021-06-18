Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ZG opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

