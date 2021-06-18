STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

