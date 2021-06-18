State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 980 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $11.98 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

