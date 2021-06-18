State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

