Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,880 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lannett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $4.98 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $206.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

