B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

