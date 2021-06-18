New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,605 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Denali Therapeutics worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.