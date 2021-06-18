Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $64.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

