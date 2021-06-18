Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $165.92 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.31.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

