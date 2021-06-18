Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000.

IYE opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

