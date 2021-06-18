Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $27.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

