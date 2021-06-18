Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 232.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.