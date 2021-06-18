CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 361.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

