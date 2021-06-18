Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.23. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

