CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $93.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
