CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

