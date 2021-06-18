New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Sage Therapeutics worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.