Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.72.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of SDE opened at C$5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.80.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.