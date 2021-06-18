Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.25 ($75.59).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €62.70 ($73.76) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €70.55 ($83.00). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

