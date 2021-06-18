The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,100 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,905 ($64.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,054.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.