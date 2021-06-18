Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $198.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.61.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

