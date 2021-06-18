PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.98 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

