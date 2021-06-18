Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TELL. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

