Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 55,920 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,253,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

