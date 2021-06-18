Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,560,425.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $970.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.17 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,130.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

