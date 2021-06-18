Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells $2,750,500.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

