MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $3,140,480.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

MKTX opened at $461.09 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

