Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 25.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
TechPrecision Company Profile
