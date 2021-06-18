Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 25.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

