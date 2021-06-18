Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $3,250,000.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $639.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.