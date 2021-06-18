Colin John Meyer Sells 20,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

