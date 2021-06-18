Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

