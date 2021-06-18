Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 62,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,935,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Specifically, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

