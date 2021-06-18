Rhumbline Advisers Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Verso worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verso by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $560.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.