Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

