Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Ready Capital worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RC. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:RC opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

