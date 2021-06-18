Swiss National Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $24.79 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $698.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

