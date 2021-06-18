Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.28 million and the lowest is $45.64 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $40.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $185.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $997.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

