Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

QS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $27.40 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -70.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

