Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

