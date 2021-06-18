State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $112,000 in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

