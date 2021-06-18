State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $100,000 in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

