HighTower Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

