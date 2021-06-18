HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,706 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 175,575 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 162,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

