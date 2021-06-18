HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Astronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Astronics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Astronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $573.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

