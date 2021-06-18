Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBO opened at $13.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

