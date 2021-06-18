iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

