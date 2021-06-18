Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,646,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

