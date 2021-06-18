Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,385 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

