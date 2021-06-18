Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

