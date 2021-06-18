HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 113.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Caesarstone by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 165,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTE. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

