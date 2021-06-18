HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,888 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

